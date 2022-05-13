KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An arrest warrant is out for a 19-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man accused of fleeing the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash near Arrowhead Stadium.

The widow of the pedestrian killed in that crash is also sharing her frustration over having to wait for an arrest, given that this crash happened while leaving Arrowhead seven months ago.

New court documents give a glimpse into the police investigation, describing the hectic scene that killed 66-year-old Steven Hickle from Wichita. It happened on Blue Ridge Cutoff, just off stadium property.

Although a suspect has been named in the case the charge is not something as serious as manslaughter for instance.

Instead 19-year-old Thomas Weyer is charged with leaving the scene of an accident – an accident resulting in death.

One reason for that might be that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash that resulted in the death and that evidence has been challenging for investigators to piece together as to who specifically is responsible for the death.

It happened on October 10, 2021. The Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC title rematch at Arrowhead Stadium.

The game – delayed hours because of weather – sent fans, including Laurie and Steven Hickle, into the night.

“I’ve been a fan since I was six years old, since they won the first Super Bowl – Super Bowl IV,” Laurie Hickle said.

“And I tell people that when my husband was killed I lost two loves of my life that day. My husband and the Kansas City Chiefs,” Hickle said.

“It was a mess. It was a total mess. There was no one outside the stadium while people were leaving,” Hickle said.

“It was just a night from hell,” Hickle said.

Her husband died, hit by multiple cars while crossing Blue Ridge Cutoff. None of the vehicles stopped.

But according to court documents, an anonymous tip to police shared that 19-year-old Tommy Weyer and his mother, “were heard talking about Tommy running over a pedestrian outside Arrowhead and he kept going.”

Police then “contacted Weyer who denied striking a pedestrian and denied knowing where Arrowhead was located,” according to court documents.

But his vehicle, which Weyer reported stolen under conditions questioned by police, matched the description of the red SUV that hit Hickle not first, but second.

About a month after the crash “Weyer admitted he heard people screaming and felt the bumps on the left side of his vehicle as he ran over Hickle,” according to court documents.

Laurie Hickle said she is frustrated she had to hear about the new charge from the news instead of investigators and she says so many questions remain about how the crash played out.

“When the detective called me and told me this young man was caught back in December I waited and I waited and I waited for them to tell me – somebody to tell me – what they were going to do with him,” Laurie Hickle said.

“Even the first vehicle [that hit your husband] – there’s no answers there, right?” FOX4’s Jacob Kittilstad asked.

“Right, and that’s why I don’t think that I’ll ever feel comfortable with this whole situation because no one knows where this vehicle is. There were many other vehicles around,” Laurie Hickle said.

‘Leaving the scene of an accident causing death’ is a class D felony. So in this case if the 19-year-old suspect turns himself in he could be released on a $5,000 bond. He would have to post 10% of that, so $500.