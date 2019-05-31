Overflow from Tar Creek deposits heavy metals into resident’s yards and driveways

Recent flooding in Miami is causing heavy metals to land in residents yards.

Tar Creek is overflowing in neighborhoods. The water is depositing heavy metals like lead, zinc, and more into peoples yards and drive ways. Lead Agency partnered with Light Hawk which is an organization of pilots who work with conservation groups to take a birds eye view of storm or flood damage.

Several of the agencies flew over Miami Thursday.

“In the air right now starting at Tar Creek looking at that damage all the way down the flood has done and where the parameter are where those loadings could be. So we can go back in later and test those soils to see if they have accumulated more metals,” says Rebecca Jim, LEAD Agency.

The ODEQ is doing free testing to check wells that might have been affected by flooding.

For more information, call 1-800-522-0206.

