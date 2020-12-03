Over two dozen rape suspects have been identified from state project analyzing untested rape kits

MISSOURI — The Missouri Attorney General says potential suspect DNA has been identified from two dozen cases in an ongoing testing effort.

Eric Schmitt highlighted 24 DNA hits as part of the state project to follow through on previously untested rape kits.

Those details are referred to local law enforcement agencies for investigation, although the Attorney General’s office is offering to help.

The effort dates back to 2018 when then-Attorney General Josh Hawley announced the project to address untested rape kits.