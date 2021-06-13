PITTSBURG, Kan. — With Covid-19 restrictions decreasing, local doctors are recommending people continue paying attention to their health.

Over the past year hospitals have noticed a decrease in cancer screenings.

Doctors say some patients have delayed their screenings out of caution from being immuno-compromised.

While hospitals continued to offer treatment to those who needed it, some are now being diagnosed at later stages.

Dr. Boban Mathew, Ascension Via Christi in Pittsburg Oncologist, says, “Nationally everybody is worried that the newer cases we are going to diagnose at a much higher stage than otherwise and we have seen some evidence of that even locally, people have delayed their screening are being diagnosed at a much later stage.”

Experts recommend if you have any cancer concerns, talk to your doctor to set up an appointment.