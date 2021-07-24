COLUMBUS, Kan. — Over the past week, folks in and around Cherokee County have reunited and celebrated, all thanks to an annual tradition.

It’s fair time in Columbus.

It’s where I spent part of my Saturday.

Valori Stone, Cherokee County 4-H Agent, says, “Kids are out there making memories that they’ll have for the rest of their lives.”

Mckinzie Clark, Columbus Resident, says, “It’s a big deal, there’s nothing going on in Columbus in the summertime except the fair.”

After five successful days, the Cherokee County Fair comes to an end Saturday night.

Every year the event brings communities to celebrate the summer.

For some it’s to show the progress made by the local 4-H Club.

“It’s a chance for the kids to get out and show all of the work they have done all year with their projects and it’s also a good opportunity for the community to get out.”

While things may not be back to normal, restrictions have lightened up.

Local traditions are making their return.

Carolyn Eddington, Beth Glover, Toni Spieth, Cherokee County Residents, says, “The carnival was here but the Girl Scout House was not open, this year the Girl Scout House was open and we’re happy to have people come and this funds us for the whole year.”

This hasn’t stopped officials from wanting to keep attendees safe.

A lot of last years safety precautions have made a return.

“We always communicate with the local health department and make sure that everything we do is safe for the community to come out, we do even still last year and this year have masks and hand sanitizing stations.”

To maintain comfort levels and make sure the festival has another successful conclusion.

“We did check with the health department after the fair last year and we had no known cases that were caused from being at the fair, so we had a very successful fair last year.”

“So far it looks like we had a very safe fair this year too.”

Reporting in Columbus, Steffen Reals, KSN Local News