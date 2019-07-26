Over-the-counter vehicle fixes during the summer

JOPLIN, Mo. – Summertime often stresses your cars AC, but mechanics have some advice about over-the-counter fixes.

Doing that can do a lot more harm than good. Your vehicle’s air conditioning unit is based on weight. The amount of Freon inside is calculated, mechanics say altering that could end up costing you hundreds of dollars in the long run.

“You have to know how much weight is in there, it’s not volume it’s how much it weighs, you pull it out, it scales out, you find out, if your car takes a pound and you’ve got half a pound in there, you go down to the store and buy a 16 ounce can, another pound and you shoot it all in there, then you’re over pressure.” Rick Harlen, Lead Mechanic, Ivey’s Service Station

He says other over-the-counter car repair products can also lead to huge repair bills, like those designed to prevent radiator leaks. Harlen says those products will damage your car’s coolant system.