Over 40 animals adopted during Dog Days of Summer Adopt-A-Thon

JOPLIN, Mo. - Several dozen animals found forever homes after the Dog Days of Summer Adopt-A-Thon.

There were more than 40 total animals adopted on Friday, including 22 cats and 19 dogs.

The Joplin Humane Society says spring is here, and they are continually getting animals needing homes coming into the shelter.

If you are looking for a fur friend, the shelter is open in the afternoons daily.

