Over $24,000 raised for local organizations

JOPLIN, Mo. — Watered Gardens Ministry has raised over $24,000 for local organizations.

Travis Hurley, Watered Garden Ministries Director Of Advancement, said, “It’s a chance to feature these great local restaurants, featuring these talented local artist”

Watered Gardens is selling artisian bowls that cost $20.

“They’re microwave safe, they’re dishwasher safe and they’re a great keep sake and then you’re able to buy a bowl and get a bowl of soup. Again we have 20 different area restaurants who have donated soup for the event tomorrow.”

It’s all in an effort to fight hunger in the Four States. Money raised goes to Mission Joplin, We Care of the Four States, Hope Kitchen in Neosho, and Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission.

“Oh we’re so excited. We’re extra encouraged that we’ve been able to do so much in advance and we’ve seen such a great response from the community so far we think tomorrow is going to be a great day.”

Local artists are excited to donate their work for the event.

Jeff Jones, Clay Cup Owner and Artist, said, “We’re proud to not only represent ourselves as professionals as our profession being potters or artists. We’re also proud to represent the community of Neosho because we also have a soup kitchen here Hope Kitchen that is benefiting from this empty bowls fundraiser.”

The Clay Cup made around 419 bowls with the help of volunteers.

“There’s so many people who’ve come in to help us make these bowls for Watered Gardens to help us organize the various events that benefit Watered Gardens and Empty Bowls and we just want to say thanks to them.”

The event will be at the Joplin Empire Center on November 19th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Joplin.