Over 200,000 pounds of El Monterey breakfast wraps recalled

Ruiz Foods Products Inc. is recalling approximately 246,514 pounds of frozen breakfast wrap products containing bacon that may be contaminated with small rocks.

The frozen egg, potato, bacon and cheese wrap items were produced on January 17th and 18th of this year. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that the items were shipped to stores nationwide.

Consumers are now urged to throw away these products or return them to the place of purchase. Ruiz Foods continues to investigate the source of the foreign material.

The following product is subject to recall:

8-Pack family size film packages containing “EL MONTEREY EGG, POTATO, BACON & CHEESE SAUCE BREAKFAST WRAPS” with “Best if Used By” dates of 01/17/2020 and 01/18/2020 and lot codes 19017 and 19018. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 17523A” on the back of the package.

