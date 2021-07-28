Over 100 workplaces in Missouri have achieved the COVID Stops Here status

JOPLIN, MO – The Joplin Public Library has established itself as being a workplace vaccination leader.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry is honoring workplaces across the state that have achieved a high percentage of vaccinated employees.

It’s part of its COVID Stops Here campaign.

The library is the only area workplace to receive a “gold” designation meaning at least 90% of its workers have been vaccinated.

“Our staff is really committed to keeping our public safe and healthy, we also want to be a place where people feel comfortable to come and get all the resources they need and we feel like the library is an incredibly wonderful outlet for that, so um our staff found it very important to make sure that we took all the precautions we could to protect ourselves and our community.” Says Chelsey Gatewood, Public Relations & Marketing, Joplin Public Library.

More than 100 Missouri workplaces have achieved COVID Stops Here status, with a majority at the gold level.

If you’d like to see the list, click here.