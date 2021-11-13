Over 100 PSU students help beautify the community

PITTSBURG, Ks. — After being canceled last month because of the weather, Pittsburg State University students spent the morning beautifying the community.

Over 100 students from the national honors college association took part in the annual Pitt Project.



Every year the freshman students in the association work together to help out in Pittsburg and Frontenac.



Projects include anything from yard work for older members of the community to other projects benefitting organizations like the Crawford County Historical Museum.

“We come from a diverse areas of the country even, and so we have to engage with our community in some way, and the Pitt Project is a great way to do it,” says Hannah Eckstein, Pitt Project Head Coordinator, “A lot of people don’t know our major streets here like Quincy and Joplin, they’re like “Where’s that?” and so this is kind of a great way for them to connect a little more with Pittsburg as a community.”

The next school-wide service project will be the Big Event which is scheduled to take place later in the spring