Outreach effort in Jasper County connects military veterans with legal help

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – An outreach effort in Jasper County is targeting legal help for military veterans.

The MU Extension Office in Carthage is hosting the Tigers for Troops program. The effort connects vets with legal experts who can help with issues with benefits or issues over discharge paperwork. The program focuses on veterans in Jasper County, but those involved say any vet with a question is welcome.

“We never turn our back on a veteran so if a veteran of any location has a question, feel free to call us. We will gladly get them in the right direction.” Roger Koch, O.C. Tigers For Troops

You can find out more by calling the MU Extension Office in Carthage or visiting it in person.