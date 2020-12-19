Outlook bleak for nursing facilities

JOPLIN, Mo. — A national survey paints a bleak outlook for the nursing home industry as a result of the financial strain of operating during the global pandemic.

According to a report by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, many nursing facilities are on the brink of financial ruin because of the expense of operating during the pandemic. 65% are currently operating at a loss. 66% say they won’t survive another year with the same economic conditions. And 70% have had to hire more staff and pay overtime and hero pay to existing workers. And Dane Henning wouldn’t be surprised if we start seeing many of them go out of business.

Dane Henning, Director of Public Affairs, National Association of Healthcare Assistants, said, “Actually I would not be surprised if some of them did have to, and that’s the reason why the Department of Health and Human Services has done so much to try and fund as many nursing homes as possible, for example almost to the tune of about $15 billion so far and they’re still losing money.”

Henning is the Director of Public Affairs for the National Association of Health Care Assistants. That organization represents 26,000 Certified Nurse Assistants, or C.N.A.’s, which make up the largest group of patient care givers at nursing facilities.

Dane Henning says that even before Covid hit nursing homes, most facilities were already understaffed. If anything, Henning says we should be opening more facilities in the future, because of the ever increasing number of baby boomers that are reaching the age at which they can no longer take care of themselves.

“The the issue is that we’re short before Covid, we’re even more short during Covid and then on top of that, we’ve got even more people coming in.”

If you’d like to see the entire report, follow the link below.

