Outgoing Joplin Chamber President heads to Bentonville, Ark.

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) – Joplin’s outgoing Chamber of Commerce President will step into a unique role at the University of Arkansas.

The school announced Wednesday that Toby Teeter is the inaugural Director of The Collaborative in Bentonville.

The Collaborative is part of the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research and is described as a “new U of A education and research presence and catalyst” in the northwest Arkansas city.

It’s focus is on technology, education, and research to enhance economic development.

Teeter announced his resignation from the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce two weeks ago.

He had been the President and CEO since 2018.

He stepped into the new role as The Collborative’s director last week.