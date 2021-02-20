Outdoor sporting expo comes to Grove.

GROVE, Okla. — An outdoor sporting expo comes to one Northeast Oklahoma civic center.

KSN’s Christina Valdez shares what the Midsouth Tackle Hunting and Boat Show had to offer for people that love the outdoors.

Shane Platter Pro Staff Manager at Enigma Fishing, says, “This is the first show we’ve done this year uh the thirteenth at we’ve normally done have all been shut down and canceled so to find the city like Tulsa or Grove is doing an expo still is really nice.”

Shane Platter traveled from Orlando, Florida to attend The Midsouth Tackle Hunting and Boat Show in Grove.

“The people here at Grove have been excellent to deal with, Vance, Richard, uh really great to deal with they made sure to help us with the accommodations for the hotels anything we needed they’ve helped taken care of it.”

People from all the way to Canada to Alaska to Idaho attended.

Vance Montgomery, Show Promoter, says, “We’ve got knife vendors to lots of this show is really really known for product. Uh we got lots of fishing tackle dealers in here that’s came from a four or five state region.”

It’s not just for men but for women and children as well.

“Something else we try to do is have an event that not just for the guys will enjoy we have some vendors really strictly for the women. You know that way the whole family can come out we got some, we got a company that just comes here for the kids. They have casting uh they teach the little kids how to cast their fishing rods kind of give them some education about the outdoors.”

While people shop, they can also learn fishing tips and tricks.

“The Midsouth Show is really known for education, uh we put on seminars by we have pros that we bring in matter of fact I think you guys talked to Jerry Hancock, we got Tom Huck, Shane Pickett, the Chuck Justice. Lots of different hunting and fishing guides and outfitters and pro fishermen and hunters that will stand up on stage.”

Even with the pandemic, people have been enjoying the outdoors more.

“So this is a good time, you know it’s too cold to be outside and fishing right now a lot of the lakes are even froze for the first time in years, so this is a great time to get to come and kind of get to see all the new stuff.”

If you are interested in attending the event, it will begin Sunday from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. In Grove, Christina Valdez, KSN Local News