Our Veterans First works to build housing for homeless veterans

JOPLIN, Mo. – Several Joplin community members are hoping to create transitional housing for homeless veterans in the area.

The Joplin non-profit group Our Veterans First is in the infancy stages of building a tiny village for homeless veterans. Members met to discuss their next steps Thursday evening. That includes brainstorming ways to raise funds, seeking out grants, and figuring out anything else they need to do to get the ball rolling. Land hasn’t been acquired yet, but the village would provide up to 24 months of transitional housing for homeless vets.

“To be able to give back to people who risk everything for us and our freedom, it means everything.” Michelle Lee Founder Our Veterans First

Thursday night was just the third meeting for the Our Veterans First group, which included choosing board members. The group also hopes to hear from anyone who might be able help launch the program in our area.

If you’d like to help out, you can contact the group’s Facebook page.