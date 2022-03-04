MIAMI, Okla. – Ottawa County commissioners are hoping to turn decades old railroad tracks into a walking path.

“This is a nation-wide project,” said Steven Chasteen, District 1 county commissioner, referring to the Rails to Trails grant program.

“One of the requirements (of the grant) is the unused rails cannot be usable and are not to comingle with any other transportation,” Chasteen said.

Chasteen said the proposed leisure trail will start near Riverview Park and go by the city’s baseball field toward Southern Hills Baptist Church. The trail would pass through a natural wooded area and cross the Neosho River by a bridge.

The 1.5 miles leisure trail will be for walking, bicycling, and hiking, he said. No ATVs or horses will be allowed, Chasteen said.

Part of creating the leisure trail is removing the old railroad ties, cleaning off the undergrowth and making the surface flat, he said.

“We hope to have the trail ready by Spring 2023 – if not sooner,” Chasteen said.

Long-term plans are to connect the trail from downtown to Northeastern A&M College to Ribbon Road otherwise known as the original Route 66, he said.

Chasteen said neither the city of Miami nor the county will incur any costs associated with the $300,000 grant.

Some of the criticism levied against the project deal with safety, he said.

“We would add more money for lighting (at the walking trail) if needed,” Chasteen said.

The county plans to submit a grant application later this month.