Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office to be financially managed by a trust

OTTAWA COUNTY — Ottawa County Commissioners approve plans to have its Sheriff’s Office financially managed through a trust.

The trust will consist of a 7 member board.

It would be made up of the Sheriff, Chairman of the County Commissioners, as well as appointed community members selected to serve.

Ottawa County Commissioner Chad Masterson says this measure would free up the Sheriff’s time so he can spend more of it out in the field.

Ultimately, the trust would make the decisions concerning the jail.

Chad Masterson, Ottawa County Commissioner, said, “You know a lot of counties are going to that any more and the way its from what I’m seeing its working out rather well. With just voting on it on Monday to start you know what we’ll have to do is will have to get names and interview people for the committee.”

During the next few commissioner meetings officials will be discussing the official formation of the committee.