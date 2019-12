OTTAWA COUNTY, Kan. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help after its Christmas tree was stolen Friday night.

It was around 10 in the evening when authorities say they believe a white male entered the lobby of the facility to grab the tree on display.

A dispatcher tried to stop the man from taking it but was unable to.

He fled east of the Sheriff’s Office at the time.

The Sheriff’s Office hopes that anyone with information will contact them at 918-542-2806.