Ottawa County Sheriff speaks out after the results of a state audit are released

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ok. — The Ottawa County Sheriff is speaking out after the results of a state audit are released.

Sheriff Jeremy Floyd says the report highlights the struggles he’s faced in the last three years.

In a written statement Floyd says quote: “It is obvious in reading the findings of the report that the Ottawa County’s BOCC’s budget, procurement, and reconciliation process is nothing less than confusing and needs to be updated and overhauled.

Floyd goes on to say that he does not spend any money without county oversight and the blame should not be placed solely on him and his department.

He says in the coming days he will present information and resolve every finding in the audit.

