Ottawa County seeing damage from recent flooding

WYANDOTTE, Okla. — The recent flooding is causing damage for parts of Ottawa County.

Ottawa County Commissioner, Steven Chasteen, has closed Cayuga Road South of Highway 60 near Indigo Sky Casino, as well as a bridge near the area.

The flooding has swept away the road and left debris in the area making it unsafe for cars to travel on.

Chasteen is asking Senator, Michael Bergstrom, and Representative, Steve Bashore. to label the storm as a statewide disaster .

The flooding will cost more than $1,000,000 in repairs and Chasteen hopes to have the roads fixed in the next couple of weeks.

Steven Chasteen District 2 Commissioner, says, “Well we’ve uh we’ve been on the clock basically twenty-four hours now since Saturday morning and been continue to do so until we can get every road back open um it’s twenty-four seven now until we uh get back to normalcy.”

He expects more damage to continue with the rain fall.

Chasteen is urging drivers to pay attention while driving and to find alternative routes.