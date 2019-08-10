Ottawa County officials evaluate road damage after flooding

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Ottawa County is assessing its damages to roads after flooding this summer.

Commissioners have been evaluating the more than 300 miles of roads in the county. Emergency Management Director Chad Holcomb says there have been many washouts. This has slowed down their process trying to make all roads passable.

“The commissioners were not able to go out and finish the roads from the previous rain. They were just able to kind of throw a patch on them. So when it rained again and it flooded again it took the patch and more each time.” Chad Holcomb, Ottawa County Emergency Management Director

The county is using some of their own funds to make immediate repairs. However, they are hoping for FEMA assistance.

Ottawa is one of only a couple of counties in Northeast Oklahoma that have not been approved to get assistance.