Ottawa County moves inmates again

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ok. — After being displaced for almost 6 weeks, Ottawa County inmates are being moved, once again, now to Rogers County.

Officials say one of the biggest reason for this move is funding.

Inmates had been held in the Tulsa County Jail.

Since the fire in late October, Ottawa County has been paying $69 dollars a day per inmate.

The move brings it down to about $10 at the Rogers County Jail.

Inmates will also benefit from the medical resources.

Jeremy Floyd, Ottawa County Sheriff, said, “Tulsa had a different medical provider so anytime one of our inmates had a medial issues we had to take them actually to the doctor. So we could not actually utilize their medical per se.”

The sheriff says due to releases and other factors the amount of inmates have dropped significantly from about 97 to about 40, since the fire.

Sheriff Floyd hopes the remaining inmates are moved back to the jail shortly after Thanksgiving.

Right now officials are working on a fixing the fire suppression and alarm system before they can reopen.