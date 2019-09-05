Ottawa County man sentenced for child sex crimes

An Ottawa County man is sentenced for raping a 15-year-old girl, the judge calling him “an extremely dangerous man.”

Carl Gene Ortner Jr., 54, was sentenced in Ottawa County District Court today to 15 years, with 13 years suspended. He is not allowed to be in contact with anyone under the age of 18.

He was arrested in July of last year for second degree rape. According to an affidavit, Ortner told the teen that he was an American Indian spiritual counselor and healer, and that he would help her as she grieved the loss of a sibling. Through that he coerced her into sex.

He will serve his sentence in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.