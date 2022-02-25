TULSA, Okla. – An Ottawa County man on trial for slamming a classmate headfirst onto the ground rendering him a paraplegic plead guilty Friday just as closing arguments were about to begin in his federal trial.

Jace Christian Williams, 23, of Miami entered the guilty plea to assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country.

The 2017 assault stems from Williams’ anger at the victim because he interfered and ruined Williams’ chances of having a sexual encounter with two women, said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson in a prepared statement.

Williams jumped the victim in a surprise attack leaving him with a C6-7 fracture and paralyzed.

“Jace Williams’ anger and ego led to an assault that paralyzed his victim,” Johnson said.

His conduct was intentional, violent, and criminal, he said.

Multiple witnesses saw Williams suddenly approach the victim from behind and before the victim could turn around, Williams wrapped his arms around the victim’s body, lifted him backward and slammed him head-first onto the ground. Williams proceeded to punch the victim in the back repeatedly then spat on him.

Another witness testified Williams ripped off his own shirt and bragged that what he had done to the victim was “fun” and that he wanted to do it again.

The victim and defendant knew one another and attended the Afton technical school. In the days leading up to the crime, Williams told one student that he was going to make sure the victim could not “use his arms or legs for five months.”