Ottawa County makes it easier to get vaccinated for covid-19

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ok. — The Ottawa County Health Department has opened up more appointment times for covid-19 vaccinations.

Those who are 65 and older, first responders, health care workers, and anyone from the first phase are eligible to get the vaccine. These available slots are first come, first serve and will be provided on Thursday, January 7th at First Christian Church in Miami.

At this time the Ottawa County Health Department is not accepting individuals under 65 with other medical conditions. If you would like to sign up for an appointment follow the link below.

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d45abaa29aaf58-ottawa2

(918) 540-2481