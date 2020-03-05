Ottawa County looking at courthouse improvements

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ok. — Ottawa County is looking at making some technology upgrades at its courthouse to improve services it offers.

The courthouse has not seen any new technology additions since it was built in 2007.

The county is currently applying for grants to help fund the improvements.

One of the new additions the county would like to start offering includes collaborating and sharing software and interactive video conferencing which could help with sentencing.

Chad Masterson, Ottawa County Commissioner, said, “So they don’t have to walk their prisoners across the parking lot. So they have a special room in the jail and they tell them what they are charged with and you know their court date and everything. It’s kind of a safety program.”

County officials say they hope to start seeing funding in the next month or so to begin buying the new equipment.