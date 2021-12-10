Ottawa County jury finds Oklahoma man not guilty in child sex abuse case

Miami, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was acquitted Thursday on a child sexual abuse charge.

An Ottawa County jury deliberated 30 minutes before returning the not guilty verdict on Eric Jon Kowal, Sr. Two witnesses testified during the four-day trial.

Kowal was charged in 2017 after a juvenile accused him of sexual abuse. The juvenile is now 21 years old.

“The man (victim) gave inconsistent statements on many aspects of the alleged crime and the investigation,” said Winston Connor II, Kowal’s attorney.

Connor said the accusation was levied against his client in 2016.