Ottawa County Jail reopens

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ok. — The Ottawa County Jail is back fully operational, after a fire forced the facility to close last October.

The Fire Marshal came in today for its final approval of jail repairs.

Some inmates have already been returned in the jail.

Now, the Sheriffs Office is in the process of transporting 11 remaining inmates currently held in other Northeast Oklahoma county jails back to their facility.

The remaining inmates should be returned by Monday.

Jeremy Floyd, Ottawa County Sheriff, said, “Breath of fresh air the logistics involved has been a nightmare the last few months. So having everyone back here and I know all the police departments that are within in the county are ready to bring them here instead of taking them all over the place.”

Now that the jail has re-opened, the facility is in need of towels for the inmates to use.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public to donate towels without explicit material on them.