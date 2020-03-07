Ottawa County Jail prepares to reopen

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ok. — Last minute projects are now being done as the Ottawa County Jail prepares to officially open its doors back up.

Jeremy Floyd, Ottawa County Sheriff, said, “It has been a very long journey since October we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel per se and I’m excited I’m glad.”

After being displaced by a fire last October, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is looking forward to being back fully operational.

And now Sheriff Jeremy Floyd is awaiting on the Jail Inspector and Fire Marshall to approve them before reopening the facility.

“Were waiting on the state to come in to move the olit system which is our dispatch. Its been difficult as far as all the logistics involved moving the computer hardware software.”

The Sheriff’s Office was forced to send inmates to other jails, which was costly, but donations have helped them stay afloat.

“We had shoes uniforms bags and I believe a few blankets is what we had donated. were donated so that helped us out greatly. we were pretty low on uniforms so now we have more uniforms that could probably last the next 10 years.”

36 inmates are still being held in other counties throughout Northeast Oklahoma at this time.

The goal is to be back open sometime mid next week.

In the meantime Sheriff Floyd has been busy applying for grants to help them.

“I’ve applied for a lifescan grant that’ll basically replace our existing fingerprint machine and that will be a cost of savings about 20,000 dollars. I’ve been working with NEO on some other grants so I could provide uniform for my deputies.”

Floyd estimates about $200,000 has been spent since the fire.

That has covered everything from repairs to housing inmates in other counties.