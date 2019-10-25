Ottawa County Jail picks up the pieces after last weekend’s fire

Although the fire has been put out jail employees are working to get through a tough time. On Monday, the jail will have the Fire Marshal and jail standard inspector in to evaluate issues with the facility.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — “It is my goal to fix the problems that need fixed in order for these inmates to return back to a safe facility,” explained Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd.

And that is what Floyd is working to do as he and his staff recover from a fire at the jail. Inspections at the facility will begin Monday.

“We’ll probably work on our list if they give us a list prior to the inmates being moved back in,” Floyd added.

This all stems from a fire that broke out in the ceiling between the kitchen and pods in the jail. Due to safety issues, there was a total evacuation of all inmates to the Tulsa County Jail and a small portion to Craig County.

This has been quite a transition for all staff.

“Logistics has been troublesome trying to get enough staff and adequate transportation to and from Tulsa,” Floyd continued. “We’ve been working 12-hour shifts there for the detention deputies to go back and forth to assist Tulsa County in their efforts.”

Floyd adds during this time, they are addressing other underlying issues as well — including the fire suppression not being activated at the time of the fire, a leaky roof, electrical problems, plumbing, and collapsed pipes.

“The control panels that control all the door movements within the facility need replaced, a lot of the locks are basically used by key,” Floyd explained.

Floyd is hoping for a quick transition when things get resolved.

“I’m the one that’s liable for their safety and security back there and I want to make sure that they’re in a good environment that will be safe for them,” said Floyd.

Floyd adds financially, this has been costly for the county as well with all of the trips back and forth to Tulsa. He says this was not planned in the budget, but county officials are working to make sure they have adequate funds.