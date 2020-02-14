Ottawa County jail housing inmates again

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ok. — Several inmates have been moved back to the Ottawa County Jail, after being displaced since October of last year.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 14 inmates due to overcrowding at other correctional facilities.

Jail staff are performing 15 minute watches on the inmates while the fire suppression system is still out at the facility.

There are still inmates waiting to return back to the jail.

They are temporarily being housed in the Craig, Washington, and Delaware County jails.

The Sheriff’s Office expects to be back fully operational in the next few weeks.