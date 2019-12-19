Ottawa County interactive maps system helps detect land toxins

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla.–A new interactive map in Ottawa County helps detect lead and other toxins on properties. The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality is running the system.

If residents go online, they can see properties that have been remediated in pink. The map also allows you to zoom in and out and view properties up close.

L.E.A.D Agency Director Rebecca Jim hopes this encourages parents to make sure their yard is clean and safe for their children and future generations.

“I think it will speed it up tremendously…Tremendously. If you are the last house on the block, the pressure should be on you to get your yard tested and make sure its clean.” said Jim.

The DEQ will be looking for feedback from the interactive map to make improvements in the future.

The L.E.A.D. agency encourages Ottawa County residents to get their yards tested for free if they haven’t already.



If you are interested in doing this, call 800-522-0206