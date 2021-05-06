Ottawa County focuses on road work

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ok. — Road work continues in Ottawa County to help keep flooding to a minimum.

Ottawa County District-2 Commissioner Steven Chasteen and his team have been working on 94 and 680 roads, just South of Highway-60, down to the county and state line. They’ve widened roads with bulldozers, built shoulders and crowns for the roads, so water can drain in ditches.

Steven Chasteen Ottawa County District 2 Commissioner, said, “I love this part. this part of my job and the crew. We got a great crew now we’re working their, this is fun we’re making real progress for the community and this is the best part of my job.”

The work is expected to be finished sometime next month.