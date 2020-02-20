Ottawa County files declaration of intent to protect 2nd Amendment

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ok. — Ottawa County is the 19th county in Oklahoma to file a declaration of intent to protect its citizens right to bear arms.

Jeremy Floyd filed the documentation to make Ottawa County a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County.”

Meaning–boundaries will be set so that unconstitutional entities cannot take the Second Amendment away from residents.

The Declaration of Intent will be presented to the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners soon to see if they will join him in his efforts.

Jeremy Floyd, Ottawa County Sheriff, said, “I think there is a big fear with the people. We want people to feel like they are protected at there home but not just the second amendment but all the constitution I think everyone should be entitled to their liberties.”

Floyd adds this movement is something rising in Oklahoma, the Four State area, and nationwide.

