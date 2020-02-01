Ottawa County Boys and Girls club increasing STEM education

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ok. — The Ottawa County Boys and Girls Club receives a major donation to increase its students knowledge of STEM education.

The organization was awarded a $25,000 grant from 3M Foundation representatives from Quapaw.

With this new funding, the Boys and Girls Club will update its technology infrastructure at the club to support STEM programming.

They will be purchasing new tablets, computers, chrome books, and much more.

For club employees, showcasing robotics and engineering at a young age is pivotal to these kids’ futures.

Mackenzie Garst, CEO Boys & Girls Club, said, “Yeah this is a big opportunity for us its a very competitive grant cycle. This was a national grant which we are very excited that money was offered to rural Oklahoma. This really is vital to the success of our organization.”

Brian Daugherty, Plant Manager 3M Quapaw, said, “3M really has a passion for giving back to our communities that we operate in. Through the 3M gives our corporate program really empowers the employees in our program to give back through our philanthropy.”

Garst adds the Boys and Girls Club hopes their efforts helps prepare kids for their future job and career opportunities.