Ottawa County begins free curbside COVID testing

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — The Ottawa County Health Department is offering free curbside testing for COVID-19 in collaboration with the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Testing is available by appointment only to patients 16 or older who meet one of the following criteria:

Have a fever of 100.4°F or higher

Have a cough or shortness of breath

Has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days

Patients under the age of 18 must have parent or guardian’s consent.

Testing will be offered as supplies remain available. The tests are free of charge and do not require insurance. They also do not require a physician’s referral, but established patients seeking testing are encouraged to contact their primary care provider.

Ottawa County health officials ask that individuals remain in their vehicle at all times.

Drive-thru testing sites have been opened across the state of Oklahoma as part of a state and county-wide effort to slow and prevent the spread of disease. Testing requirements and capacity vary by location.

Locations — Northeast Oklahoma