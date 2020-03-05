Ottawa County approves Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ok. — Ottawa County Commissioners approve a resolution to make its district a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.

All commissioners voted in favor of the resolution yesterday.

It will make sure citizens of Ottawa County are protected against any government entity that may want to restrict its residents right to bear arms.

Ottawa County District Attorney Kenny Wright wrote the document.

One of the things he prioritized is highlighting the history of the second amendment in the United States.

Creating resolutions like this in counties and cities is a part of a state and nationwide trend.