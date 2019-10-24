Ottawa Co. Angel Tree program seeks donations after floods damage toys in storage

The Ottawa County Angel Tree program is in need of help after several of its toys for kids have been damaged.

Toys and books that aren’t given out each Christmas are stored in a city warehouse. But, this past season, all the rain ruined many items in storage. So, to get ready for the holiday season, the Miami Police Department is asking for your help.

Each year, hundreds of families in need apply to get assistance through the program so their kids can have a gift under the tree.

“We want to take care of kids,” explained Miami PD Chief Thomas Anderson. “This will be our 10th year with Angel Tree and we’ve taken care of — I think our first couple years were our lowest — about 300 kids. We’ve been up to 1,500, I think last year was right at 1,000 children. And we just want to bring the joy of Christmas to kids.”

Anderson adds, if you are interested in providing toys and books for kids this holiday season, you can drop items off at the Miami Police Department or the north fire station.