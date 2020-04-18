Oswego USD 504 continues search to fill open positions

OSWEGO, Kan. — A local school district is continuing its current search for several openings in its schools.

USD 504 in Oswego is still looking to hire three positions.

Those include an assistant girls basketball coach for Oswego High School, a Scholar’s Bowl sponsor for Service Valley Charter Academy, and a KAY Club co-sponsor at the high school.

For those who are interested, you can submit an application to the Superintendent of Schools Douglas Beisel and also notify Rob Schneeberger, principal of Oswego Junior-Senior High School.

A link to the classified applications can be found here.