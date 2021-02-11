Oswego students work to make a memorable Valentine’s Day for nursing home residents

OSWEGO, Ks. — Students in Oswego, Kansas braved the cold today to make sure Valentine’s Day came early for some folks – and that it’d also be one to remember.

Service Valley Charter Academy has been at work for the past month creating valentine’s for their community. But it’s not for their crushes, it’s for one group who haven’t been able to see their loved ones in over a year.

Maegen Pegues, Parsons Presbyterian Manor Executive Director, said, “I know that they miss their loved ones as much as we miss them.”

Members of the Service Valley Charter Academy have been working on a special project for their community.

Hailey Smardo, Service Valley Charter Academy Student, said, “Since the school year has been different because of COVID, we decided that we wanted to do gifts for the nursing home. They haven’t gotten to see family since COVID started so we decided it would make them happy if we did some Valentine’s crafts.”

A specific nursing home which holds a lot of meaning to one of their members in particular.

Kennedy Keller, Service Valley Charter Academy Student, said, “The reason we chose Presbyterian Manor is because most of my family members have been there and most of our kids are from Parsons.”

So for the past month, these students have been hard at work to make sure this would be a Valentine’s Day the nursing home wouldn’t forget.

“We laminated most of them, the laminated ones are mostly going to go outside because the paper ones will blow away, so we decided that we wanted the little ones and the paper ones to go inside,” said Smardo.

This way, those who had been missing their families will get a chance to celebrate the holiday.

“You know we made it through Thanksgiving and Christmas and that was really rough on a lot of them not being able to leave and go home and really just trying to do the right thing to keep them and their neighbors safe,” said Pegues.

“I know they are super super excited to see the kids.”

Lighting up the lives of an entire community.

“People haven’t been able to see their families and it’s kind of nice seeing a smile on their face,” said Keller.

This actually became a community effort for the Oswego School District. The Principal at the Service Academy was able to work with Neosho Heights Elementary School to create valentines for Oswego Health and Rehab.