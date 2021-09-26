Oswego family honors local veterans and former VFW building

OSWEGO, Ks. — A family recently made efforts to help honor their late relative and veterans throughout the area.

A memorial bench has been installed in “Schmoker Park” in tribute of “Bryant-Sykes VFW post number 3399.”



The project started back in 2020 after strong winds damaged the former VFW building in July.



The building was later demolished but not forgotten by the family of Lieutenant Ross Sumner Sykes jr.



His niece Patricia Amos, her eight siblings, four cousins and last living uncle partnered together to build the bench to honor him and the other veterans in the VFW.



Patricia Amos says, “I used to spend a lot of time on the farm with my grandma and grandpa, and my grandma told me a lot about him. She would take me in and show me all of his medals and everything, I would go with her to the cemetery on memorial day. I just meant a lot to me, to us.”

The VFW post was named after Lieutenant Sykes and Sergeant Dean Bryant after they were killed in action during World War II.



The new bench was installed so it would be facing the former VFW building.