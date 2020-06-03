OSU linebacker tests positive following protest

Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga is pictured during an NCAA college football media day in Stillwater Okla., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA (AP) — Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga says he tested positive for COVID-19 after he attended a protest in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Ogbongbemiga made the announcement in a Twitter post. The 21-year-old Ogbongbemiga says he protected himself during the protest.

After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe. — Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) June 3, 2020

“Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe,” he wrote.

Ogbongbemiga was a second-team All-Big 12 selection last season. He finished with 100 tackles and five sacks.

