OSDH is offering free mobile wellness services to 8 Oklahoma counties

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA, — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is offering free services to keep families healthy.

Starting Tuesday January 4 the OSDH will be sending its four “Mobile Health on the Go” units to underserved communities in eight Oklahoma counties.

Over the next three weeks the mobile wellness units will be offering free sick visits, immunizations, blood pressure screenings, along with COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

They will be making 11 stops in 8 Northeast Oklahoma counties including Ottawa County, Craig County, Delaware County, and Mayes County.

The first stop will be on Tuesday at TNT Insurance in Craig County from 10a.m. until 3p.m.

CRAIG COUNTY

Jan. 4 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., TNT Insurance, 452 W. Ketchum Ave., Ketchum, OK

DELAWARE COUNTY

Jan. 19 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sinclair, 951 E. Tulsa Ave., Kansas, OK

MAYES COUNTY

Jan. 11 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Harp’s Locust Grove, 710 E. Main St., Locust Grove, OK

NOWATA COUNTY

Jan. 18 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., John H. Morgan Park, NW corner of Ash St. & Shawnee Ave.

OTTAWA COUNTY

Jan. 21 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nowhere BBQ, 300 SE 1st St., Afton, OK

ROGERS COUNTY

Jan. 6 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dollar General, 5961 U.S. Rte. 66, Chelsea, OK

Jan. 14 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tulsa Port of Catoosa – Oklahoma Maritime Education Center, 5350 Cimarron Rd., Catoosa, OK

WAGONER COUNTY

Jan. 20 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nettie L. Osborn Park, 103 S. Main St., Redbird, OK

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Jan. 5 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Copan Truck Stop, 7440 US Highway 75, Copan, OK

Jan. 13 – 10 a.m. to noon, Agape Mission, 555 S. Cass St., Bartlesville, OK 74003

Jan. 13 – 1-3 p.m., Casa Hispana, 822 S. Johnstone Ave., Bartlesville, OK 74003