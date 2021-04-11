Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was on display Sunday

JOPLIN, Mo. — Dozens of families were relishing the good weather and sight seeing in Ewert Park.

Sunday afternoon The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was set up in the parking lot for a photo opportunity.

Families took photos with the giant hotdog on wheels and hot dog cut outs.

Oscar Mayer drivers known as Hotdoggers say the pandemic has changed the types of events they are going to.

During the pandemic The Wienermobile has been visiting nursing homes, weddings, birthday parties and health centers.

Chloe Kersh, Hotdogger, says, “The Wienermobile was started in tough times just like what we are in today it was started in the great depression, just to bring people smiles. Oscar Mayer’s nephew actually came up with the idea. What’s funnier than a hot-dog on wheels? We’re still doing the same thing today. Still have the same mission we drive around just driving miles of smiles and spreading joy.”

Madelyn Leemon: says, “Good I like it.” “Cool”

This was The Wienermobiles third stop in Joplin this weekend.

Anyone who visited the giant hot dog on wheels were given mini hot dog whistles.

The Wienermobile is now heading to Columbia, Missouri.