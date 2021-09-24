Osborn Drugs in Miami celebrates their 50 year anniversary

MIAMI, Okla. — A fixture in northeast Oklahoma is celebrating a half-century of doing business.

It’s “Osborn Drugs” in downtown Miami. The Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce helped celebrate the milestone this morning with a ribbon-cutting.

The business opened in 1971 with only five employees. It now has more than 40 — including pharmacist Sarah Lomax, who’s been there for 49 of the 50 years.

“It’s still the people. The people you work with, that’s the best part of the whole job. People that come in the drug store, you know a lot of them end up being your friends after a while,” said Sarah Lomax – Osborn Drugs Pharmacist.

“It’s a fun day. It’s hard to believe that 50 years has gone by. And I was 10 years old when this place started. so my whole life has flashed before my eyes the last week, just had a great time with it,” said Bill Osborn – President of Osborn Drugs.

Bill Osborn says he hopes the business will last at least another 50 years.