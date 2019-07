The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has concluded searches for the missing Welch girls.

The Tulsa Police Department dive team searched Black Pond yesterday. Today, TPD ‘s dive team searched the 1967 Mine Collapse.

The photo on the right shows the Welch Trailer in May of 1999 before the fire.

Carroll Pond has recently been drained by the Quapaw Police Department and will be the next location to be searched.