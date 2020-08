OTTAWA COUNTY, Ok. — Local authorities are looking into the cause of a baby’s death in Northeast Oklahoma.

Just after 2 P.M. Sunday the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was called to a rural area in Quapaw for an unresponsive 11-month old boy.

When authorities arrived, the infant was dead.

As deputies began their investigation, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist.

The child’s body has been sent to the Oklahoma Medical Office for an autopsy.