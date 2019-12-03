OSBI investigating an officer related shooting in ADA, OK.

ADA, Okla. –- A morning shooting involving an Ada officer is now under investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation or OSBI.

Officials report that at approximately 10 a.m. in the 800 block of West 12th Street in Ada, officers arrived at a home to serve felony warrants to an individual at that address. However, once on scene they were confronted by the suspect outside the home who opened fire on the officers.

One of the Ada officers was hit.

The other officers returned fire, hitting and killing the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



The wounded officer was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.



This currently is an ongoing investigation; details are limited as the OSBI interviews witnesses and collects evidence at the scene.

No names will be released at this time and information may continue to evolve during OSBI’s investigation.