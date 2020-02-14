OSBI investigating a murder and attempted suicide in Dewey

DEWEY, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a murder and attempted suicide that occurred in Dewey, Okla., late Thursday night.

The Dewey Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office served a protective order on February 13th to a residence located at 1200 N. Choctaw in Dewey. The protective order was to evict 25-year-old Tyler Gage, the husband of the woman who lived at the residence. At that time, Gage left the residence, but returned later with a gun.

Upon forcing his way into the residence, Gage shot 29-year-old Christopher Gilliam who was pronounced dead at the scene. Gage then turned the gun on himself. He was transported to a hospital in Tulsa and is in critical condition.

There were four children at the home at the time of the shooting. Neither the woman in the residence nor the children were injured.